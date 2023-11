Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As we shed our masks and COVID-19 inhibitions, it’s worth noting that the winter flu season has arrived early. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports high levels of flu cases in at least seven states, for an illness that traditionally ramps up in December or January.

The holiday season is seen as a riskier time to catch contagious viruses like the flu and COVID-19, as people travel and get together for parties and family gatherings.

So don’t delay. With your doctor’s permission, get your flu and COVID-19 shots. And have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.