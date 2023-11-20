comscore Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  $15M State park improvements (out of $25 million)

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    $15M

    State park improvements (out of $25 million)

  $64M The Hawaii Convention Center roof repairs (entire appropriation)

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    $64M

    The Hawaii Convention Center roof repairs (entire appropriation)

  $45M Teacher housing production (out of $50 million)

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    $45M

    Teacher housing production (out of $50 million)

State budget officials are scraping together a big pile of cash previously budgeted for a wide range of uses to instead pay for mounting Maui wildfire recovery expenses. Read more

