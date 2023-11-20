Traffic this week around UH will be difficult

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Drivers beware. Navigating through traffic near the University of Hawaii will be more challenging than usual this Thanksgiving week as more than a dozen men's basketball games, four women's basketball games, the state high school football championship and the Rainbow Warriors' last home football game of the season occur.

Navigating through traffic near the University of Hawaii will be more challenging than usual this Thanksgiving week as more than a dozen men’s basketball games, four women’s basketball games, the state high school football championship and the Rainbow Warriors’ last home football game of the season occur.

The UH Manoa Athletic Complex is ground zero for all of it from today through Sunday.

The Maui Invitational, traditionally hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center as the civic center continues to serve as a recovery center following the deadly wildfires. Eight college men’s teams will face off in one of the preeminent college basketball tournaments, which runs from today through Wednesday.

UH said in a news release that there will be “NO ONSITE PARKING for fans attending the Maui Invitational games,” and its parking structure is for students and employees only.

Shuttles to get basketball fans to and from games will be provided from several hotels and the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Rideshare companies will be able to drop off and pick up passengers.

Fans attending Tuesday’s UH men’s basketball game against Northern Arizona will be able to park at the structure after 6:30 p.m.

Looking ahead to the weekend:

>> On Friday, fans can park at the structure to attend the UH women’s basketball tournament. There will be two games starting at noon. Then, in the evening the Hawaii High School Athletic Association will hold its open division state football championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex at 7 p.m.

>> On Saturday the women’s basketball tournament will resume. Games will be held at noon and 2:30 p.m. Parking for those games will be limited to the upper campus. The Rainbow Warriors’ last home football game, against Colorado State, will kick off at 6 p.m.

>> On Sunday the women’s basketball tournament will wrap up with games at 2:30 and 5 p.m. The parking structure will be open to all fans.

For further information, go to the HawaiiAthletics.com website.