comscore Traffic this week around UH will be difficult | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Traffic this week around UH will be difficult

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Drivers beware. Navigating through traffic near the University of Hawaii will be more challenging than usual this Thanksgiving week as more than a dozen men’s basketball games, four women’s basketball games, the state high school football championship and the Rainbow Warriors’ last home football game of the season occur. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

Scroll Up