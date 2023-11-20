comscore Vendors hope for holiday sales at ‘Kokua for Maui’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vendors hope for holiday sales at ‘Kokua for Maui’

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  Tianne Yamashita, left, of Maluhia Collective with her sister, Janna Yamashita, chats with Destiny Ali and her son, Vaden Ali. Tianne sold goods at "Kokua for Maui" at the Neal Blaisdell Center. The event hosts Maui-based vendors to help bolster small, Maui-based businesses and artists in their time of need.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Carlos Montano, owner of The Sun Spot in Kihei, was among hundreds of Maui vendors who traveled to Oahu to turn the Neal Blaisdell Center into a shopper’s paradise Sunday during the kickoff for “Kokua for Maui Shop & Show Aloha.” Read more

