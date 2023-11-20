comscore Volunteers and donations do good for Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Volunteers and donations do good for Maui

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, AmeriCorps volunteers sorted through donated clothes Thursday at the Maui Relief Storage Facilities’ Honolulu distribution hub for Maui aid.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, AmeriCorps volunteers sorted through donated clothes Thursday at the Maui Relief Storage Facilities’ Honolulu distribution hub for Maui aid.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Kahala Pratt, center, project director for Maui Relief Storage Facilities, talked with volunteer Gracia Williams.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, Kahala Pratt, center, project director for Maui Relief Storage Facilities, talked with volunteer Gracia Williams.

Rey and Elizabeth Arconado gave thanks on a recent Thursday for the Maui Distribution Center in Kahului, where volunteers filled their grocery cart with food and other items that were donated to support those who are in need from either the direct impacts of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires or from the subsequent economic downturn. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

Scroll Up