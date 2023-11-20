NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: New England had a bye this week after playing in Germany, but Tavai was busy defending quarterback Mac Jones from rumors that he was being benched. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

“(Jones is) working his tail off to improve himself every week and that’s just from what I’m seeing,” Tavai told a radio show. “So, I have nothing but respect for Mac. All the outside noise, you know, I really, I truly don’t really care about it. Like I just want him to know that we got his back.”

Tavai is one of just two Patriots, along with Jabrill Peppers, on pace to earn his $1 million in incentives based on playing time this season.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: New Orleans had a bye this week but re-signed Kirkwood to the active roster and waived fullback Adam Prentice.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Indianapolis was on a bye this week. Sanchez carries an average of 47.2 yards per punt so far this season, the highest of his career.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Steelers defensive lineman: Fehoko cleared waivers this week and was placed back on the practice squad. It was the first time he was waived by the team since signing a $940,000 deal in March. He was previously waived by the Chargers three times in his career.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was one of three safeties to start in the loss to the Packers, getting in on nine tackles. Six of them were solo and his biggest was a tackle for a loss on fourth and 2 to stop Green Bay’s first drive of the game. Gilman has now started 16 games in his career, passing Al Afalava for sixth-most among Kahuku products.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive for Thursday’s loss to the Bengals.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Cowboys and collected four tackles, two of them solo, and batted down a pass.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: The Colts were on a bye this week, interrupting a torrid stretch for Buckner. In the last two weeks, Buckner leads all defensive players in pass rush win rate with 27.6.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Was inactive with a knee injury for Thursday’s loss to the Ravens, the first time he has missed a game since 2019 at Princeton.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Played in a reserve role in the loss to the Browns. He was added to the depth chart as the backup center to Mason Cole in addition to his role as the backup guard to James Daniels.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and assisted on two tackles in the loss to the Browns, one on a run by Kareem Hunt and the other on a punt return in the fourth quarter to set up Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s game-winning drive. Herbig was hit with the first fine of his young career for a blindside block against the Packers in Week 10, being charged $5,101. He makes $750,000 this year on his $3.8 million contract.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Philadelphia visits Kansas City for Monday Night Football today. Mariota hasn’t played yet this season but is 4-1 in his career on Mondays. His teams are 8-5 when he comes off the bench.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Raiders. He also had an interception and lost a fumble for the third straight game. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18 straight games and the Dolphins are 12-7 in that stretch.