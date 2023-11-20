Scoreboard – November 20, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first round, Tennessee vs. Syracuse, 9:30 a.m.; Purdue vs. Gonzaga, noon; Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; UCLA vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Consolation: Tennessee/Syracuse loser vs. Purdue/Gonzaga loser, 9:30 a.m.; Kansas/Chaminade loser vs. UCLA/Marquette loser, noon. Semifinals: Tennessee/Syracuse winner vs. Purdue/Gonzaga winner, 3 p.m.; Kansas/Chaminade winner vs. UCLA/Marquette winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

Open Division Semifinals

Friday

Mililani 44, Campbell 7

Kahuku 28, Punahou 16

Division I Semifinals

Saturday

Waipahu 21, Farrington 20

Konawaena 37, Kapaa 19

Division II Semifinals

Saturday

Waimea 13, Roosevelt 10

Kamehameha-Maui 31, Pac-Five 10

UH schedule

(Record 4-8, 2-5 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0

Nov. 4 at Nevada! W, 27-14

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! W, 27-13

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! L, 42-9

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

!—Mountain West game

SAILING

PCCSC Fall Championships

Sunday; At Santa Barbara

Final Team Standings

A B C TOT

1. Stanford 12 13 12 37

2. Hawaii 33 42 43 118

3. UCSB 41 56 40 137

4. Cal Maritime 67 40 50 157

5. Southern Cal 53 52 54 159

6. Washington 51 86 62 199

7. UCLA 84 55 75 214

8. Cal Poly 92 56 89 237

9. UC Santa Cruz 118 89 102 309

10. Arizona State 120 95 101 316

11. Berkeley 132 105 85 322

12. W. Wash. 132 125 97 354

13. UCSD 136 124 136 396

14. CSU-CI 76 164 164 404

15. UC Davis 130 148 142 420

16. SDSU 119 157 157 433

17. UC Irvine 144 166 151 461