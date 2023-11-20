Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – November 20, 2023 Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first round, Tennessee vs. Syracuse, 9:30 a.m.; Purdue vs. Gonzaga, noon; Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m.; UCLA vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. TUESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Consolation: Tennessee/Syracuse loser vs. Purdue/Gonzaga loser, 9:30 a.m.; Kansas/Chaminade loser vs. UCLA/Marquette loser, noon. Semifinals: Tennessee/Syracuse winner vs. Purdue/Gonzaga winner, 3 p.m.; Kansas/Chaminade winner vs. UCLA/Marquette winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men: Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. FOOTBALL First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships Open Division Semifinals Friday Mililani 44, Campbell 7 Kahuku 28, Punahou 16 Division I Semifinals Saturday Waipahu 21, Farrington 20 Konawaena 37, Kapaa 19 Division II Semifinals Saturday Waimea 13, Roosevelt 10 Kamehameha-Maui 31, Pac-Five 10 UH schedule (Record 4-8, 2-5 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34 Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21 Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0 Nov. 4 at Nevada! W, 27-14 Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! W, 27-13 Nov. 18 at Wyoming! L, 42-9 Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game SAILING PCCSC Fall Championships Sunday; At Santa Barbara Final Team Standings A B C TOT 1. Stanford 12 13 12 37 2. Hawaii 33 42 43 118 3. UCSB 41 56 40 137 4. Cal Maritime 67 40 50 157 5. Southern Cal 53 52 54 159 6. Washington 51 86 62 199 7. UCLA 84 55 75 214 8. Cal Poly 92 56 89 237 9. UC Santa Cruz 118 89 102 309 10. Arizona State 120 95 101 316 11. Berkeley 132 105 85 322 12. W. Wash. 132 125 97 354 13. UCSD 136 124 136 396 14. CSU-CI 76 164 164 404 15. UC Davis 130 148 142 420 16. SDSU 119 157 157 433 17. UC Irvine 144 166 151 461 Previous Story Television and radio – November 20, 2023