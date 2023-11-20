Syracuse’s Autry recalls his ‘Iolani Classic time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

He’s the new kid among the big-time college basketball coaches here for the Maui Invitational. But first-year Syracuse head man Adrian “Red” Autry’s experience with elite hoops in Hawaii goes back 36 years to his high school days. Read more

He smiled broadly Sunday when reminded about the 1987 McDonald’s-‘Iolani Prep Classic. Autry starred for St. Nicholas of Tolentine, a Bronx, N.Y., high school that came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Autry was just a sophomore when he made the ‘Iolani all-tournament team. He scored 12 points in the championship game against nationally No. 2 ranked St. Anthony’s (New Jersey) at the Blaisdell Center, including a layup with 5 seconds left. But tourney MVP Bobby Hurley’s free throws sealed a 62-58 victory for St. Anthony’s.

“It was my first time out here, probably my first time ever on a plane. Unbelievable field. Unbelievable experience. When you get older some of those memories, sometimes you forget,” said Autry, who is 51. “But not that one. Great event. Very similar to the field I’m in now. It was a loaded field, some of the best high schools in the country playing at that time.”

Still smiling, Autry rattled off names from that tournament: Terry Dehere, Sam Cassell, Chris Mills, and his teammates, Malik Sealy and Brian Reese.

Autry spoke Sunday at the Hawaii Convention Center, in advance of the Maui Invitational that will be played at the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff today through Wednesday. Syracuse (3-0) plays No. 7 Tennessee (3-0) in the tournament opener at 9:30 a.m.

The Orange are one of just three of the eight tournament teams that aren’t in the Associated Press Top 25. Like the ‘Iolani Classic that Autry played in, No. 1 and No. 2 are here (Kansas and Purdue).

Although he has yet to lose as a head coach, Autry understands the challenge his squad faces this week.

“We’re a young team,” Autry said of Syracuse, which is led in scoring by sophomore guard Judah Mintz’s 23 points-per-game. “But in each game we’ve improved in different areas.”

Autry said he doesn’t feel added pressure because he is replacing retired Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim — the man who was his college coach, and then his boss since 2011.

Instead, he sees opportunity.

“Anytime you get a chance to run a program in college athletics it’s an honor. And that’s it’s one of the premier college basketball programs in the country, and my alma mater, makes it special,” Autry said. “Being an alumnus, and getting that opportunity to lead, to speak and be a leader not only for your team, but for your alumni and your fans … I take that very seriously and I love it.”

Boeheim out-recruited Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and St. John’s for the 1990 McDonald’s All-American. A 6-foot-4 point guard, Autry averaged 12.7 points in 121 games and led Syracuse in assists four seasons. Autry was two-time first-team All Big East, and the Orange won Big East regular season (’91) and tournament (’92) championships. They made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament his senior year.

After going undrafted by the NBA, Autry played pro in Turkey, Germany, France, Belgium, Siberia and Poland before retiring as a player in 2005.

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Today

>> Tennessee vs. Syracuse, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 >> Purdue vs. Gonzaga, noon ESPN2

>> Kansas vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m. ESPNU

>> UCLA vs. Marquette, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tuesday

>> Tennessee-Syracuse loser vs. Purdue-Gonzaga loser, 9:30 a.m. ESPN 2

>> Kansas-Chaminade loser vs. UCLA-Marquette loser, Noon ESPN2

>> Tennessee-Syracuse winner vs. Purdue-Gonzaga winner 3 p.m. ESPN

>> Kansas-Chaminade winner vs. UCLA-Marquette winner, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday

>> Third-place game, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

>> Championship, noon, ESPN

>> Seventh-place game, 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

>> Fifth-place game, 7 p.m. ESPN2