Letter: Let’s lend a helping hand this holiday season

Let’s join our neighbors in the spirit of lokahi (unity and harmony) this holiday season to help those who are less fortunate and most vulnerable, to make sure they are not alone. Although we have already made a difference in the lives of many, there are still individuals and families who are facing overwhelming challenges, and they rely on a little helping hand to get back to work and back on their feet. Let’s show them that someone cares.

The recent devastating wildfires remind us that many are struggling due to circumstances beyond their control, and could use a helping hand. These situations can lead to significant financial challenges and increased demand for limited services and program resources. With our collective kokua, we need to ensure every effort possible is done to provide families with the essentials and a better quality of life.

To quote John Rockefeller, “Think of giving not as a duty, but as a privilege.”

Bill Anonsen

Kakaako

