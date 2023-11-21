Editorial | Letters Letter: Let’s lend a helping hand this holiday season Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Let’s join our neighbors in the spirit of lokahi (unity and harmony) this holiday season to help those who are less fortunate and most vulnerable, to make sure they are not alone. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Let’s join our neighbors in the spirit of lokahi (unity and harmony) this holiday season to help those who are less fortunate and most vulnerable, to make sure they are not alone. Although we have already made a difference in the lives of many, there are still individuals and families who are facing overwhelming challenges, and they rely on a little helping hand to get back to work and back on their feet. Let’s show them that someone cares. The recent devastating wildfires remind us that many are struggling due to circumstances beyond their control, and could use a helping hand. These situations can lead to significant financial challenges and increased demand for limited services and program resources. With our collective kokua, we need to ensure every effort possible is done to provide families with the essentials and a better quality of life. To quote John Rockefeller, “Think of giving not as a duty, but as a privilege.” Bill Anonsen Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Sports director hardly got punished at all