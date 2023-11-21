comscore Letter: Let’s lend a helping hand this holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let’s lend a helping hand this holiday season

Let’s join our neighbors in the spirit of lokahi (unity and harmony) this holiday season to help those who are less fortunate and most vulnerable, to make sure they are not alone. Read more

