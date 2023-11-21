Letter: Nitta should have received prison time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Honolulu City Prosecutor Steve Alm that Glenn Nitta of Mililani High School should have received some prison time (“Ex-athletic director gets probation in theft case,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8).

A prison sentence would serve as a deterrent against theft of public funds. Nitta was in a position of trust and leadership. His students and athletes looked up to him and trusted him. If someone had not reported his criminal activities, he would not have voluntarily given back $406,000. By just giving Nitta probation, the message sent is, “Do the crime, apologize, pay back the money, and you won’t have to do time.”

Meryle Hirotsu

Wahiawa

