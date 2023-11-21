Off The News: A new, safer bridge for Waiahole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Credit President Joe Biden’s Investing in America initiative and the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for forward motion on plans to replace the Waiahole Bridge, a 1922 structure that carries Kamehameha Highway traffic, just south of Waiahole Poi Factory. The bridge has no shoulders and no longer meets state or federal safety standards to carry its volume of traffic, and its pillars in the middle of the stream cause clogging by debris and increase flooding risks. Last year, the state began receiving federal money from the 2021 infrastructure law; $20 million is earmarked for Waiahole. A new bridge will be built makai of the existing bridge, which will stay open to traffic until construction is complete.