The increasing threat of wildfires has the attention of many, as it should, and reassessments must shake up the status quo. For the Honolulu Fire Department, there’s no doubt that its three aging firefighting copters need to start getting replaced. The MD 520 copters are nearing the end of their lifespans, and each carries only 100 gallons per water-bucket trip. That’s a mere third of the two-engine, 280-gallon model now being eyed as replacement. Hopefully at least one new copter will come through within a year, as HFD projects — and firefighting partnerships with the military, state and private sectors will come through when needed.