Editorial: West Side needs help against crime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three telling news stories appeared in this newspaper this month. One detailed a surge in homicides along the Waianae Coast. Read more

Three telling news stories appeared in this newspaper this month. One detailed a surge in homicides along the Waianae Coast. Another told of a 46-year-old man accused in federal court of leading a criminal “Westside” gang, which allegedly included his 71-year-old mother, brother and wife. The third gave notice of a Nov. 10 sign-waving on Oahu’s West Side calling for an end to the violence beleaguering the community.

Three days before the sign-waving, a 62-year-old man was stabbed to death at Nanakuli Beach, allegedly by a 28-year-old who was charged with second-degree murder. “It seems like every week we have something on the West Side,” said community leader Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, who helped organize the demonstration. “They’re not using their hands. It’s weapons — guns, knives, scissors.”

The largely law-abiding, nonviolent people who live along the Leeward side want an end to the violence and upheaval, which are causing people to feel unsafe in their own communities, and all on Oahu should join them in demanding this change.

It is time for Honolulu’s public and private leaders to focus their attention to the West Side, and to prove with effective action that they feel the same aversion to crime, homelessness, drug abuse and despair in this region of the island that our prominent leaders have shown in Waikiki.

Public and private forces, including the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office, housing groups, health care and social service providers must work together on a sustained approach to improve the quality of life for all Waianae Coast residents. Not only by quelling crime, but also by acting to alter the patterns of poor school attendance, food and housing insecurity, drug abuse and poverty-driven lack of opportunity that plague this side of the island.

The repeated instances of shootings, stabbings and killings taking place on the West Side this year should be evidence enough that more help is needed. Over an approximately 12-month period — between Oct. 31, 2022, and Nov. 17 — murders across Oahu dropped slightly, to 20 from 22, but the violence became more concentrated in Waianae, where homicides are up by 80%, with a count so far of nine in 2023 compared to five in 2022. Weapon offenses are up 42%.

All the elements of violent and criminal behavior that worry people about Waianae can be found in the federal case brought against 46-year-old Edward Caspino, alleged leader of the “Westside” gang. A multi-agency investigation turned up evidence linking him to chicken fighting, illegal game rooms and methamphetamine sales. Prosecutors have images that appear to show Caspino “savagely” kicking a man who is on the ground. And Caspino allegedly told law enforcement that he had access to fully automatic, military-style assault rifles. A judge agreed that Caspino is a danger to the community at a hearing Friday, ordering him held at the Federal Detention Center.

The round-up and prosecution of alleged gang members is essential — and federal assistance is surely welcome. Now also necessary: matching effort by city and county law enforcement.

Last year, the Honolulu City Council funded an almost-$43 million increase in HPD’s operating budget. Last week, Council Chair Tommy Waters and other Council members pledged support for additional HPD staff and an expanded operating budget. There must be no turning back on this promise, which should be paired with insistence on accountability for denting the crime rate.

“Solutions to mitigating crime are in front of us and proven,” Waters said. “A patrolling police officer is the best deterrent to crime, which has been evidenced by the decreasing crime rates in Waikiki through the ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative.

“We’re trying to work together in unity,” community leader Kahanamoku-Teruya said. “We need all agencies, the governor, the state, pastors, community leaders, the schools to get involved. When is our Waianae Police Station going to open?”

Pay attention, civic leaders. Waianae needs you.