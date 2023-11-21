comscore Editorial: West Side needs help against crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: West Side needs help against crime

  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

Three telling news stories appeared in this newspaper this month. One detailed a surge in homicides along the Waianae Coast. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: DOH must tighten facilities’ security

Scroll Up