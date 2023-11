Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Think of this dish as a veggie-forward fried rice, but instead of typical ingredients such as peas, carrots and kim chi, it’s packed with spinach and bears the fragrance of jasmine rice, garlic and cilantro.

As a topper, the rice is paired with squash, a fall favorite, which makes it an ideal vegan offering for the Thanksgiving table. For more holiday spirit, stir in some dried cranberries.

One note: The serrano chile does pack a punch, so if you’re serving people who fear heat, it’s best to leave it out.

Harvest Jasmine Rice With Squash

Ingredients:

• 1 pound winter squash (such as butternut, acorn, delica or kabocha)

• 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/4 cup diced onion

• 4 large garlic cloves, minced or grated

• 1 serrano chile, sliced

• 4 cups spinach leaves

• 2 teaspoons mushroom seasoning powder or vegetable bouillon

• 4 cups cooked jasmine rice

• 1 cup whole-roasted cashews (salted or unsalted)

• 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

• 1 stalk green onion, sliced

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut squash into slices, about 1-inch wide, or into wedges or large chunks, depending on shape of squash. Brush lightly with about 1 tablespoon olive oil, reserving remaining oil.

Sprinkle squash with salt and pepper. Roast 15-20 minutes, until tender and starting to brown. Turn once halfway through.

Heat remaining oil in a wok or skillet. Add onion and garlic, stir-frying until fragrant. Stir in chiles. Add spinach leaves and fold until wilted. Sprinkle with mushroom seasoning. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes, until well-combined.

Add rice and stir. Add cashews and cilantro; stir.

Roasted squash can be served on top of rice, or cut into bite-sized pieces and folded into rice. Garnish with green onions.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 630 calories, 30 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 82 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 12 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.