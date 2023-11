Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holoholo Bistro Express recently opened on Nov. 15 at the old Meg’s Drive-in (743 Waiakamilo Road) in Kalihi. Read more

Holoholo Bistro Express recently opened on Nov. 15 at the old Meg’s Drive-in (743 Waiakamilo Road) in Kalihi. The grab-and-go operation features tasty bentos, musubis, sandwiches, wraps, pastries, desserts and beverages. The 1,800-square-foot location offers seating for up to 18 peo ple on its front lanai and is open 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

“We hope Holoholo will become a new favorite stop for breakfast, lunch and take-home dinner for the people who live and work in the area,” states owner and chef Jill Owens. “We have perfected the grab- and-go model from our years of experience at the University of Hawaii, which helps with the operation’s costs without compromising quality. Just because it’s fast doesn’t mean it can’t be healthy and ono, too. Hope to see old friends and make many new ones at our new Kalihi location.”

Visit holoholobistro.com.

New, flavorful options

Basalt Waikiki recently added more dishes to its dinner menu. Start with the scallop dynamite, which includes fried wonton chips, Sriracha aioli, tobiko and green onions, or gochujang pork bites, which are a crowd favorite.

New dinner entrées include Sakura Duroc pork chop with bacon-cranberry Brussels sprouts and pomegranate demi-glace, South Shore braised short rib loco moco with olena rice and ogo salad, miso pork belly carbonara and Sichuan crispy fried half chicken. The latter features an impressive presentation and is served with house pickles, Asian slaw and soy chile oil dipping sauce.

Call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

The best hour

Mahina & Sun’s, located in The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, recently launched its new speakeasy eats and unplugged nonalcoholic beverages, curated by chef Erik Leong and bar czar Christian Taibi. It is available from noon to 10 p.m. with bar seating only.

Guests have the gamut of libations to choose from to quench their thirst. The Pretender ($12) is a twist on the Penicillin cocktail and uses a smoked tea to emulate whiskey. Meanwhile, the Tropic Thunder ($12) is a house-made energy drink that comprises calamansi and lilikoi. The menu also features tropical drinks such as the Limonata ($10) or Tepache ($10), and healthier options, including the Maui Kefir ($9) and Mr. Brightside ($10).

The latter is lemonade infused with turmeric shrub and fresh mint.

Patrons will find a variety of delectable dishes to indulge in, including Devils On Horseback ($8), which features bacon-wrapped dates with pineapple mustard; pork lumpia ($10); a hummus plate ($14); escargot ($20) accompanied by black garlic butter and crostini; and more.

Visit mahinaandsuns.com.

Seasonal specials

Now available through Jan. 30, The Counter’s (located in Kahala Mall) innovative seasonal menu will have patrons’ taste buds travel south of the border with its Vaquero burger, Vaquero ranch-loaded fries and Mexican chocolate shake.

The Vaquero burger boasts an all-natural Angus beef, crispy bacon, a medley of jalapeño jack and cheddar cheeses, caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo and creamy jalapeño ranch sauce in a toasted brioche bun. Be sure to add the eatery’s Vaquero ranch-loaded fries to accompany the savory treat.

The Mexican chocolate shake — inspired by traditional Mexican hot chocolate — will add the perfect amount of sweetness to any diner’s meal as it blends together velvety chocolate and hints of cinnamon before being adorned with crunchy churros cereal, whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

Visit thecounter.com.