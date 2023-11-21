Bountiful barbecue
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 5:01 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Pork and veggie lumpia (four for $7)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Variety of skewers
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Business owners Sharla Viernes and Loreto Macadaeg
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Halo halo ($12)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Waialua Special ($9)
-
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Gotta stick together
Choose between two- ($14) or three-skewer plates ($18) with pork, chicken or beef teriyaki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree