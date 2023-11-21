comscore Bountiful barbecue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Bountiful barbecue

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:01 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Pork and veggie lumpia (four for $7)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Variety of skewers

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Business owners Sharla Viernes and Loreto Macadaeg

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Halo halo ($12)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Waialua Special ($9)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Gotta stick together Choose between two- ($14) or three-skewer plates ($18) with pork, chicken or beef teriyaki.

If you’re craving flavorful barbecue skewers, look no further than Waialua BBQ, a family-owned business that opened in June 2019. Read more

Previous Story
It's all gravy
Next Story
Seasonal brussels sprouts

Scroll Up