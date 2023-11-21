comscore Culinary power couples | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Culinary power couples

  • By Nicole Monton
  • Today
  • Updated 3:54 p.m.
  • Taste America Honolulu is coming to MW Restaurant Dec. 1.
  • Ko Hana Rum mochi baba dessert
  • Pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Chef Wade Ueoka
  • Chef John Hong and Chef Katianna Hong

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America series once again returns to the islands, just as it has since its inception three years ago, proving that Hawaii’s got the culinary chops to compete with global foodie hubs. Read more

