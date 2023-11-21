Culinary power couples
- By Nicole Monton
-
Today
- Updated 3:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Taste America Honolulu is coming to MW Restaurant Dec. 1.
Ko Hana Rum mochi baba dessert
Ko Hana Rum mochi baba dessert
Pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Chef Wade Ueoka
-
Chef John Hong and Chef Katianna Hong
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree