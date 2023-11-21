Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America series once again returns to the islands, just as it has since its inception three years ago, proving that Hawaii’s got the culinary chops to compete with global foodie hubs. It joins cities like Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Philadelphia in crafting sustainable forward-thinking menus worthy of being deemed a Taste America locale.

Experience for yourself a once-in-a-lifetime meal when Taste America Honolulu — sponsored by Capital One, as well as local brands Aloha Shoyu and Sun Noodle — takes place Friday, Dec. 1, at MW Restaurant.

New this year is a TasteTwenty cohort, which features 20 chef teams from 20 cities that embody James Beard Foundation’s Good Food for Good cause. The format shines a spotlight on the nation’s cream of the crop culinary masters and independent restaurants, while also showcasing the diverse food cultures from all corners of the nation. And the most delicious part? Host and visiting chefs combine their talents to put on a special one-of-a-kind dinner in honor of the foundation’s mission.

Hawaii’s own TasteTwenty chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka will join forces with fellow TasteTwenty chefs Katianna and John Hong (the minds behind Los Angeles’ Yangban Society) — and the culinary power couples have prepared a menu you won’t want to miss.

To start, a delicate mochi bun with Kerrygold butter shines as the dinner’s bread course, and it’s paired with a Mia Perla prosecco from Veneto, Italy (2021). Karr-Ueoka likens it to a luscious Portuguese sweet bread. Following that is an appetizer of ama ebi sujebi with white kimchi, Kerrygold buerre blanc, trout roe and dill — which is accompanied by a Wildsong sauvignon blanc from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand (2021).

Diners then have the option of a meat-centric entrée or vegan-friendly dish. The former features Mountain View Farms pork belly, Hawaiian kanpachi and chicken roulade made with poultry from J. Ludovico Farm; the latter is mochi-crusted tofu with a Hawaiian hearts of palm curry stew. Either option pairs well with a Domaine de Pallus Chinon from Loire, France (2017).

Ending the meal on a sweet note is the Ko Hana Rum mochi baba that’s partnered with a Maeli moscato giallo “Fior d’Arancio” from Colli Euganei, Italy (2017).

“One of the most classic French desserts is baba au rum, which is a rum-soaked cake,” explains Karr-Ueoka, who’s known for her patissiere prowess.

“To make it a little different we make it with mochi flour and steam/bake it. We fill it with a coconut custard and (it) reminds me of an adult Twinkie. We serve it with pineapple in various forms and Ko Hana Rum ice cream.”

All dishes feature something grown right here in Hawaii — which falls in line with James Beard Foundation’s desire to celebrate the people and ingredients behind each community’s food culture.

“It is important to be able to support our local farmers and businesses of Hawaii,” shares Karr-Ueoka. “Sustainability is not only about the environment but it is also about the people of Hawaii.”

To that end, James Beard Foundation will be supporting Chef Hui through this year’s Taste America Honolulu. The nonprofit has been doing great boots-on-the-ground work — from distributing aid and meals to offering community resources — to those impacted by the Maui wildfires, and each pair of Taste America Honolulu tickets will provide a locally sourced produce box for a Maui family.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our friends at the James Beard Foundation, who have utilized this national event series to illuminate the remarkable culinary talent of Hawaii nationwide,” says Chef Hui co-founder Amanda Corby Noguchi. “This collaboration with JBF will help us sustain the momentum and remind the nation that Maui is and will continue to need long-term support and kokua.”

It’s fitting, then, that Taste America Honolulu speaks to the heart of James Beard Foundation: eating good while doing good.

“We feel so honored and blessed to be part of such a wonderful event that brings together 20 different restaurant chefs from across the United States to tell a story through food — while helping to create a more sustainable future not only for the environment but for the industry as well,” says Karr-Ueoka.

Taste America Honolulu takes place Dec. 1 at MW Restaurant. Seatings for tables of either two or four are available at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that evening.

For tickets and more information, visit jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica.

PHOTOS COURTESY MW RESTAURANT, LAWRENCE TABUDLO, STAN LEE AND JOHN TROXELL