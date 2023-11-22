Satisfying that cornbread craving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of my core cooking memories is the first big mistake I made while baking. I pulled out a steaming square pan of cornbread from the oven, my mouth practically watering. I cut into it while it was still too hot, slathered it with butter and dripped on too much molasses.

My dad often made cornbread on weekends, but this was the first time I had tried to make it myself; this was probably the first recipe I had ever baked. I’m sure my mom was exasperated with the dusted and grainy countertops as I clumsily measured ingredients, spilling as I moved through the kitchen. I hardly noticed. I was really proud of how it looked and smelled and couldn’t wait to serve everyone a slice.

When I took the first bite my stomach dropped. The bitter flavor made it hard to swallow. I took one more bite to confirm what I could already tell was a mistake. Near tears, I asked my dad to taste it. I was so confused why it tasted terrible.

He took a bite, probably already knowing what the problem was. He said, “You must have put in too much baking soda.”

What? I couldn’t even recall using that ingredient, not knowing what it did or why my reading of the recipe had betrayed me.

I’ll have that flavor of too much baking soda burned into my memory forever. I’ve made plenty more mistakes over the years, but too much baking soda is not one of them. The saddest part for me was not getting to enjoy the cornbread I was so excited to have.

I’m often craving cornbread in stuffing and baked with creamed corn during the holidays. But I always have a half-full cornmeal container in my cupboard. I don’t necessarily need to make a pan of cornbread every weekend, so this waffle recipe is a nice way to use it up.

The best thing about these waffles is that they can go sweet or savory. They’re good with syrup, but also with ham, eggs and cheese.

Since I take a multitasking approach to breakfast, I love a handheld version. If you’re like me, I urge you to make mini waffles the bread of your breakfast sandwich. They’re also less crumbly than regular cornbread, so they hold up if you’re trying to eat on the run.

Make a batch, freeze and pop them in the toaster in the morning. They toast more easily when they’re this mini size.

Add chile oil, slather the mini waffles with cream cheese and make them a decadent and substantial breakfast. I do always appreciate the classic maple syrup, too. Luckily with the mini versions you could have a few with a variety of different toppings.

Cornbread Buttermilk Waﬄes

Ingredients:

• 1 cup cornmeal

• 1/2 cup flour

• 3 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 2 pinches salt

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 egg

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat a mini waﬄe iron and use a nonstick spray as needed.

Stir together the cornmeal, flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the melted butter, egg and buttermilk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, whisking until combined. Try not to over mix.

Cook the waﬄes as directed by your waﬄe maker. Serve with your favorite toppings. If you want to freeze them, make sure to allow them to cool before putting them into a freezer container or bag.

Makes 8 mini waﬄes.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.