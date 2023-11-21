Sushi with a Side of tech

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Japan withdrawals are a thing. When I traveled to Tokyo in March for a vacation, it was easy to get accustomed to the country’s innovative, tech-forward ways, from iPad ordering to ramen vending machines.

But now, you don’t have to go abroad to experience that same efficient service.

The newly renovated Genki Sushi Ewa Beach reopened Nov. 7 with new menu items and robot waiters, which feature technology from Japan. While this is the first Oahu restaurant I’ve been to with these waiters, Ruby Tuesday’s Moanalua restaurant has them as well.

“We’re trying a new idea to see how it can work (for our restaurant),” says David Moon, purchasing and site operations manager.

Simply use a QR code to see the menu and order. Human servers put the various dishes on the robots, which then deliver them to specific tables. Once the robot — which has a friendly, automated voice — delivers your order, simply press a button to confirm it’s correct, and it will leave.

“The robot servers are programmed using something like a laser mapping system,” Moon says.

Like the restaurant’s other locations across Hawaii, this Genki Sushi has a huge selection of rolls, sashimi, nigiri and gunkan to choose from. We ordered a few of our favorites — rainbow roll ($6.35), ultimate trio ($6.75) and spicy salmon ($4.95) — which were quickly delivered by a robot waiter. If you’re looking for a good “sampler,” go for the ultimate trio, which includes ahi, salmon and hamachi.

This Ewa Beach restaurant is the only one to serve bentos available for dine-in. Choose from three options: local favorite spicy tuna and ebi fry bento ($20), the most popular sushi and chicken bento ($18) and traditional Japanese sushi and squid combo bento ($22). These bentos are specially priced all month to celebrate this location’s reopening. All bentos include cabbage, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, kanikama, ponzu sauce, cold tofu, tamago, bonito, green onions, ocean salad, gari and miso soup.

We got the local favorite spicy tuna and ebi fry, since the combo includes some of my faves; the crispy, crunchy ebi fry is always a winner.

“We’re currently working on other new menu items,” Moon confirms.

And as far as having robot servers at other Genki Sushi locations?

“We’ll wait and see how this goes first, but our Ewa Beach location now has a new, open look and feel,” Moon says.

Genki Sushi

ADDRESS

Ewa Town Center

91-1401 Fort Weaver Road Ste. D103, Ewa

PHONE 808-683-1003

HOURS 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

WEBSITE genkisushiusa.com

INSTAGRAM @genkisushiusa

FOOD: 4/5

PRICE: $

AMBIANCE: 4/5

SERVICE: 5/5 (Those robot servers are pretty fast)

PARKING: Parking lot at Ewa Town Center

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column focuses on new restaurants and dining experiences across Hawaii. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).