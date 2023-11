Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bunch of dessert shops and bakeries opened around the same time. Here are some must-have sweets:

Crazy for croffles

ONAONA Café (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) recently opened in Ala Moana Center and specializes in croffles ($7-$7.50) — croissant waffles — with various toppings. Choose from fruit cream or special toppings like taro, strawberry, matcha, cereal, chocolate or black sesame. Or, go for the signature Ona croffles, which are available in plain, caramel or churro flavors ($5.75-$6). Croffles are slightly crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. The café also offers bingsu ($11.25-$11.75), or Korean shave ice, made with all-natural ingredients in flavors like mango, strawberry, Oreo, black sesame and matcha.

That’s the way we ‘roll’

Located in Mililani Shopping Center (95-221 Kipapa Drive Ste. C12A), ROLL creperie specializes in Japanese crepes. The owners used to oversee Marion Crepes in Shirokiya Japan Village Walk. Choose from a huge selection of sweet and savory crepes. The crepes are thin and crispy, yet slightly chewy, and they’re always made to order. Popular flavors include crème brulee ($13), s’moreos sundae ($10) and shrimp and avocado Caesar salad ($12).

A new japanese bakery

Popular Japanese bakery chain Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café (310 Kamakee St. Ste. 6) opened in Ward Village. The biz is known for its additive-free bread and pastries made with 100% Hokkaido flour.

Signature menu items include the cinnamon roll ($3.60), Matcha Sunrise ($3.50), French toast ($3.50) and almond amande ($4). Matcha Sunrise features soft bread with a thin layer of matcha cookie crust, while French toast is a Japanese sandwich bread soaked in a condensed milk and egg mixture topped with powdered sugar.

The bakery also offers specialty drinks like matcha sea salt cold brew ($6). The biz is currently open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

