Hawaii News

Kalakaua Avenue Bridge in ‘poor’ condition, city says

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction will begin rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge over the Ala Wai Canal beginning Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction will begin rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge over the Ala Wai Canal beginning Monday.

  Rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge is projected to cost $2.6 million and is expected to take about a year to complete.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge is projected to cost $2.6 million and is expected to take about a year to complete.

  Work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge and roadway will begin next week and will occur Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge and roadway will begin next week and will occur Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A nearly 100-year-old bridge built over the Ala Wai Canal will undergo significant repairs over the coming year, the city says.

