Kalakaua Avenue Bridge in ‘poor’ condition, city says
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction will begin rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge over the Ala Wai Canal beginning Monday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rehabilitation work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge is projected to cost $2.6 million and is expected to take about a year to complete.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Work on the Kalakaua Avenue Bridge and roadway will begin next week and will occur Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
