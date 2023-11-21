The Salvation Army hosts annual toy donation event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Around 1,700 Maui children received large bags of toys from Salvation Army volunteers last weekend through a special Maui event under the organization’s annual Angel Tree program, in partnership with Walmart. Over 600 families registered online to participate in the public event, which was held Saturday and Sunday at the Kahului Walmart. Following the August wildfires on the island, The Salvation Army saw an increased need for its annual holiday support programs, leading to the planning of the large-scale event.

The Kahului Walmart’s “Winter Wonderland” was a walk-through store where children 15 and under were able to select their toys. The event was “a little different than normal,” according to Maj. Troy Trimmer of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

“It was really a larger event than we would normally do,” Trimmer said. “A part of that is to just give back to the spirit of ohana, the spirit of family and the spirit of Christmas.”

The Angel Tree program, which has operated for dec­ades, supports families in need by providing opportunities for children to experience a little Christmas cheer, and has just begun operation this year. The Salvation Army’s six corps statewide are now collecting toys for distribution in mid- to late December, but no other public events like the one last weekend is planned.

According to a news release last week, Walmart donated over 30,000 toys to The Salvation Army for donation at events throughout the holiday season. While Walmart is a regular partner with the organization, this donation was the first of its extent.

“Walmart is a great community partner who cares about the people of their communities,” Trimmer said. “The Walmart Corporation, and especially the store manager on Maui, Chris (Pierce), sort of had this heart and feel of the realities of Maui and reached out to us, so this is the first time we’ve done a large-scale event of this extent for toy distribution.”

“Our hearts and thoughts continue to go out to those affected by the Maui fires,” Pierce said in the news release. “It is our honor to be able to give back to our neighbors during this time of need and to be allowed to bring some comfort and joy during the holidays with the donation of these toys.”

Walmart’s toy donations were used at last weekend’s event, as well as toy donations at elementary schools in Lahaina. They also will be distributed at a second Maui toy distribution event and will supplement other toy distribution events run by other agencies.

In partnership with The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, The Salvation Army will hold a second holiday support event in December for wildfire survivor families living in noncongregate housing. Their “Magical Maui Christmas” event will give ornaments, stockings, artificial Christmas trees, decorations, toys and more to families.

“We think it’s important to do things that not only meet an immediate need, but also lift the countenance and spirit of a community that’s struggled and gone through some really difficult times,” Trimmer said. “We’re hoping that (Magical Maui Christmas) is the type of event that contributes to that type of long-term healing, as well as last weekend’s event.”

Magical Maui Christmas will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Queen Ka­‘ahu­manu Center. Registration by Dec. 4 is required to participate, and can be done through 808ne.ws/46mG7IM.