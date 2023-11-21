comscore The Salvation Army hosts annual toy donation event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Salvation Army hosts annual toy donation event

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Alex, a Shetland dog, watches over The Salvation Army’s annual red kettle and “angel tree” at Central Pacific Bank.

Around 1,700 Maui children received large bags of toys from Salvation Army volunteers last weekend through a special Maui event under the organization’s annual Angel Tree program, in partnership with Walmart. Over 600 families registered online to participate in the public event, which was held Saturday and Sunday at the Kahului Walmart. Read more

