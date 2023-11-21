Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade earns West Region top seed By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was awarded the West Region’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division II NCAA Tournament on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was awarded the West Region’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division II NCAA Tournament on Monday. The Silverswords will take on No. 8 seed San Francisco State in next Thursday’s opening round in San Bernardino, Calif. The ’Swords beat the Gators in five sets in each of their past two meetings — on Sept. 8 and in 2022. Chaminade went 29-3 in the regular season and finished as conference runner-up. The Silverswords will make their sixth all-time postseason appearance, and their first ever as the region’s top seed. The Silverswords, ranked No. 14 in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 Poll, went 12-0 in nonconference play to earn the region’s top seed. All three of Chaminade’s losses came against PacWest opponents, including two losses to conference champion and West Region No. 6 seed Point Loma. Head coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke has appeared in all six Chaminade appearances in the NCAA Regionals. Hoke reached the tournament as a player in 2002 and 2004, then led the Silverswords to appearances in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as a coach. In the 2022 tournament, Chaminade upset top-seeded Alaska Anchorage and No. 4 seed Cal Poly Pomona as the lowest regional seed to advance to the West Regional final before eventually falling to No. 3 Cal State Los Angeles. Previous Story Slow-starting, cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho Next Story Television and radio – November 21, 2023