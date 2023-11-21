Dangerous duo has D-I champion Konawaena thinking of repeat
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani, left, and receiver/safety Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio stood below the banner of the Wildcats’ 2022 Division I state football title on Sunday.
-
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Quarterback Keoki Alani, left, and receiver/safety Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio have helped Konawaena reach new heights in football.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree