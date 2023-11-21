Football Top 10: Mililani No. 1, faces No. 2 Kahuku for title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a fourth week in a row, Mililani is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The Trojans overpowered Campbell 44-7 and improved to 11-1 overall. Mililani will play two-time defending state champion Kahuku for the Open Division state title on Friday at Ching Complex on the University of Hawaii lower campus.

Kahuku remained at No. 2 after a 28-16 semifinal win over ILH champion Punahou.

Mililani edged Kahuku 28-21 in the OIA title game on Nov. 4.

Konawaena rose to No. 5 and shares the spot with Saint Louis. The BIIF champion Wildcats pulled away for a 37-19 win over Kapaa on Saturday. Konawaena, the defending Division I state champion, will meet Waipahu for the title on Saturday.

Waipahu remained at No. 8 after a 21-20 win over Farrington on Saturday. The Konawaena-Waipahu game will be at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium on Saturday.

Defending D-II state champion Waimea will battle MIL champion Kamehameha-Maui for the crown, also on Saturday at Mililani.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (10) (11-1, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 109 1

> def. No. 4 Campbell, 44-7

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday

2. Kahuku (1) (11-2, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 100 2

> def. No. 3 Punahou, 28-16

> next: vs. Mililani, Friday

3. Punahou (7-3, 4-0 ILH reg. season) 87 3

> lost to No. 2 Kahuku, 28-16

4. Campbell (9-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 77 4

> lost at Mililani, 44-7

5. (tie) Konawaena (11-1, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 55 7

> def. No. 9 Kapaa, 37-19

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday

5. (tie) Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH) 55 5-T

7. Kapolei (8-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 44 6

8. Waipahu (7-4, 4-2 OIA reg. season) 32 8

> def. Farrington, 21-20

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday

9. Kapaa (9-1, 6-0 KIF) 16 9

> lost at Konawaena, 37-19

10. Kamehameha (4-5, 0-4 ILH reg. season) 10 10