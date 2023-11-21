Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball Top 10: Reigning 4-time champ ‘Iolani sits in top spot By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The dynasty continues to soar at ‘Iolani. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The dynasty continues to soar at ‘Iolani. The Raiders collected all 11 first-place votes from coaches and media to land at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. ‘Iolani is the four-time defending state champion. Coach Dean Young’s team opened nonconference play last week with wins over Maui (63-16), Mililani (56-24) and Moanalua (60-33). The Raiders begin play in Moanalua’s Menehune Peek tournament on Wednesday against defending D-II state champion Kapaa. Kamehameha (4-0) and Konawaena (2-1) closed the voting tied at No. 2. The Warriors edged Orange Lutheran in overtime 55-48, then swept through Moanalua (46-22), Maui (67-37) and Mililani (70-22) at the Matsumoto Law Group Black & Gold Classic. Konawaena hosted a strong field at its invitational. The Wildcats, mostly sophomores with one junior and senior transfer center Tavina Harris, routed Kapaa (81-44), lost to Orange Lutheran (61-59), then rallied past Kahuku (51-47). Waiakea was voted No. 4 after a solid performance in Kona. Guards Jolie Mantz and Pua Herrington have a reliable, hustling post in Ava Santos. The Warriors lost to Orange Lutheran in OT (57-56), then defeated Kahuku (57-56) and Lahainaluna (63-51) No. 5 Kahuku, powered by three key returning starters and transfers Elisa Holakeituai (Maryknoll) and Makana Kamakeeaina (Damien), had a strong showing in Kona. The Lady Raiders beat Lahainaluna (59-48), then lost close games to Waiakea and Konawaena (51-47). Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (11) (3-0) 110 — > def. Moanalua, 60-33 > next: vs. Kapaa, Wednesday 2. (tie) Kamehameha (4-0) 91 — > def. Mililani, 70-22 > next: at Radford, Friday 2. (tie) Konawaena (2-1) 91 — > def. Kahuku, 51-47 > next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday 4. Waiakea (2-1) 71 — > def. Lahainaluna 63-51 > next: vs. Kealakehe, Tuesday 5. Kahuku (1-2) 56 — > lost to Konawaena, 51-47 > next: bye 6. Maryknoll (3-0) 54 — > def. Maui, 69-45 > next: vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Saturday 7. Campbell (0-0) 44 — > bye > next: bye 8. Lahainaluna (1-2) 37 — > lost to Waiakea, 63-51 > next: bye 9. Punahou (2-0) 26 — > def. Kaiser > next bye 10. Moanalua (0-3) 9 — > lost to ‘Iolani, 60-33 > next: vs. Foothill (Calif.), Wednesday Also receiving votes: Maui 5, Kapaa 4, Radford 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Waimea 2. Previous Story Slow-starting, cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho Next Story Television and radio – November 21, 2023