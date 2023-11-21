Girls basketball Top 10: Reigning 4-time champ ‘Iolani sits in top spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The dynasty continues to soar at ‘Iolani. Read more

The dynasty continues to soar at ‘Iolani.

The Raiders collected all 11 first-place votes from coaches and media to land at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

‘Iolani is the four-time defending state champion. Coach Dean Young’s team opened nonconference play last week with wins over Maui (63-16), Mililani (56-24) and Moanalua (60-33). The Raiders begin play in Moanalua’s Menehune Peek tournament on Wednesday against defending D-II state champion Kapaa.

Kamehameha (4-0) and Konawaena (2-1) closed the voting tied at No. 2. The Warriors edged Orange Lutheran in overtime 55-48, then swept through Moanalua (46-22), Maui (67-37) and Mililani (70-22) at the Matsumoto Law Group Black & Gold Classic.

Konawaena hosted a strong field at its invitational. The Wildcats, mostly sophomores with one junior and senior transfer center Tavina Harris, routed Kapaa (81-44), lost to Orange Lutheran (61-59), then rallied past Kahuku (51-47).

Waiakea was voted No. 4 after a solid performance in Kona. Guards Jolie Mantz and Pua Herrington have a reliable, hustling post in Ava Santos. The Warriors lost to Orange Lutheran in OT (57-56), then defeated Kahuku (57-56) and Lahainaluna (63-51)

No. 5 Kahuku, powered by three key returning starters and transfers Elisa Holakeituai (Maryknoll) and Makana Kamakeeaina (Damien), had a strong showing in Kona. The Lady Raiders beat Lahainaluna (59-48), then lost close games to Waiakea and Konawaena (51-47).

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (11) (3-0) 110 —

> def. Moanalua, 60-33

> next: vs. Kapaa, Wednesday

2. (tie) Kamehameha (4-0) 91 —

> def. Mililani, 70-22

> next: at Radford, Friday

2. (tie) Konawaena (2-1) 91 —

> def. Kahuku, 51-47

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday

4. Waiakea (2-1) 71 —

> def. Lahainaluna 63-51

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Tuesday

5. Kahuku (1-2) 56 —

> lost to Konawaena, 51-47

> next: bye

6. Maryknoll (3-0) 54 —

> def. Maui, 69-45

> next: vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Saturday

7. Campbell (0-0) 44 —

> bye

> next: bye

8. Lahainaluna (1-2) 37 —

> lost to Waiakea, 63-51

> next: bye

9. Punahou (2-0) 26 —

> def. Kaiser

> next bye

10. Moanalua (0-3) 9 —

> lost to ‘Iolani, 60-33

> next: vs. Foothill (Calif.), Wednesday