comscore Inspirational game for Kansas, Chaminade in Maui Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Inspirational game for Kansas, Chaminade in Maui Invitational

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) went up for a shot against Chaminade forward Wyatt Lowell in the second half at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Dickinson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) went up for a shot against Chaminade forward Wyatt Lowell in the second half at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Dickinson finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Kevin McCullar Jr. posted a second-straight triple- double, and big man Hunter Dickinson’s talents were on full display Monday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Slow-starting, cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho
Next Story
Television and radio – November 21, 2023

Scroll Up