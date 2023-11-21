comscore No. 4 Marquette rallies from 12-point deficit, holds off UCLA in Maui Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 4 Marquette rallies from 12-point deficit, holds off UCLA in Maui Invitational

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Sean Jones hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left to lift the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) past the upset-minded UCLA Bruins (3-1) 71-69 in the final game of the first day of the Allstate Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

