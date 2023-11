Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Allstate Maui Invitational. Consolation: Syracuse vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 a.m.; Chaminade vs. UCLA, noon. Semifinals: Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.; Kansas vs. Marquette, 5:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Allstate Maui Invitational. Third place, 9:30 a.m. Final, noon. Seventh place, 4:30 p.m. Fifth place, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.