I understand that people are upset about what’s happening in Israel, but that doesn’t mean they should resort to violence (“Protesters brawl outside L.A. museum after Hamas attack video,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 9). Read more

I don’t care if people protest something about which they are passionate, but violence only makes the problem worse. And as you’re protesting and fighting other protesters, you make problems worse for yourself. You could be put in jail instead of doing stuff that’s actually worth your time.

If you’re going to stand up to what you think is right, then go right ahead and do it, but harming others in the process doesn’t make you any better.

Samantha Kela

Kaimuki

