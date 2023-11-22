Letter: HART ignores family to condemn their land

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is at it again — this time, using the big words, eminent domain (“HART board approves eminent domain filing for Kalihi property,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17).

HART said that securing fee-simple ownership of property would pave the way for a rail station in Kalihi. Aw, come on! The property is owned by the Takara family and is home to Service Printers Hawaii Inc. since 1964, mind you, employing numerous people. This is their livelihood.

Offers were rejected by the family, but it seems HART couldn’t care less, and proceeded with plans to formally condemn the Takara family’s Dillingham Boulevard property, despite their objections.

The City Council took no formal action to block the condemnation, even though one of the owner’s sons objected. Is HART even listening to the people?

No matter what, the rail project must roll forward, according to Krista Lunza, HART director of transit property acquisition and relocation. She and her group don’t care about those that they are leaving in the dust. Who cares?

HART and some Council members have lost sight of their constituents.

So sad, yeah?

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

