Letter: Stopping fireworks means cutting demand

Recently the state announced it was implementing ways to stop the importation of illegal fireworks. Read more

History has shown that where there is a demand, interdiction does not work. Prohibition didn’t work nor has it stopped the inflow of illegal drugs, including fentanyl. If there is a demand, someone will find a way to bring it into the state.

To stop the proliferation of illegal fireworks, the state needs to reduce the demand. Implement laws that will deter the use of illegal fireworks through heavy fines and perhaps even incarceration if warranted. Pass laws that make it easier for the police to enforce the law.

Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, I really don’t have a position on the issue. I do have a position when it comes to our politicians who talk about it but don’t have the courage to either do something about it or just legalize it.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

