Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s hotel room occupancy is up from last year, at 74.5%, a respectable number. The average daily rate for hotel rooms statewide is also up to an eye-catching $347, and revenues have jumped 5.7% to $447.8 million. Sounds like good news, right?

Tourism industry prognosticators continue to raise red flags, however, bemoaning the lack of certainty for next year’s bookings and reduced flights to Maui. At present, however, quite a few of those Maui hotel rooms are filled with displaced residents as well as disaster and construction workers, and the federal dollars paying for those stays are flowing into hotel coffers, too.