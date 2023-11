Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was an eerie sight to see, a large Navy plane resting just offshore in Kaneohe Bay after overshooting a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Monday. Read more

Fortunately, the nine people aboard the P-8A aircraft escaped unharmed. Floating booms to contain any fuel leaks were placed around the plane, which is roughly similar in size to a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320.

Certainly, the cause of the accident, and possible damage to the nearshore environment, will need to be assessed and addressed.