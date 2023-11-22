‘American Idol’ winner Iam Tongi to release Christmas tunes
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
“An Iam Tongi Christmas” will be available Friday on all streaming platforms.
-
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Iam Tongi performs at The Stables at Turtle Bay on May 17.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree