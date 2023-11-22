‘American Idol’ winner Iam Tongi to release Christmas tunes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii-born Iam Tongi celebrates his first Christmas as an “American Idol” winner with “An Iam Tongi Christmas,” a three-song EP that will be available Friday on all streaming platforms. Read more

Tongi’s soft and sweet voice is one of the through lines on the EP as he sings three holiday standards: “Mele Kalikimaka,” “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas.” Jawaiian rhythms is the other.

Tongi’s natural appeal as a vocalist is heard when he starts the first song, “White Christmas,” with only a guitar behind him. It is a beautiful moment , one small step removed from a cappella, before other instruments are introduced.

The impact of the Jawaiian rhythm section increases as Tongi continues with “The Christmas Song” and “Mele Kalikimaka,” with ukulele and steel guitar solos on the latter reminding listeners of the song’s authentic hapa-haole origins.

Fans can tune in to hear Tongi sing “White Christmas” on “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

He also will make his Blaisdell Arena concert debut with “Yessah: Iam Tongi Returns to Hawaii” at 8 p.m. Dec. 9. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.