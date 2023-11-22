comscore ‘American Idol’ winner Iam Tongi to release Christmas tunes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘American Idol’ winner Iam Tongi to release Christmas tunes

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO “An Iam Tongi Christmas” will be available Friday on all streaming platforms.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “An Iam Tongi Christmas” will be available Friday on all streaming platforms.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Iam Tongi performs at The Stables at Turtle Bay on May 17.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Iam Tongi performs at The Stables at Turtle Bay on May 17.

Hawaii-born Iam Tongi celebrates his first Christmas as an “American Idol” winner with “An Iam Tongi Christmas,” a three-song EP that will be available Friday on all streaming platforms. Read more

