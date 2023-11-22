Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame to honor 2023 class

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame will honor its 2023 class of inductees with the “Lei of Stars 2023” event at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Read more

The Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame will honor its 2023 class of inductees with the “Lei of Stars 2023” event at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

This year’s inductees are Robert Uluwehi Cazimero, Randie Fong, Kealoha Kalama, Louise and Luka Kaleiki, Johnny Lum Ho, Aaron Mahi and a group of hula teachers who taught for the city Department of Parks and Recreation in the 1940s and ’50s.

Founded in 1994, the organization honors individuals and groups for their contributions to the perpetuation of traditional Hawaiian music, and to inspire younger generations of island entertainers who create and play traditional Hawaiian music.

Tickets, which cost $200, include brunch, the induction ceremony and musical performances.

For reservations or information, go to hmhof.org or email HMHF President Toni Lee at parade.lady001@gmail.com.