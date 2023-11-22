comscore Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame to honor 2023 class | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame to honor 2023 class

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Robert Cazimero walks on stage during the Hoike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival on April 12, 2023 at Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu Robert Cazimero walks on stage during the Hoike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival on April 12, 2023 at Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo.

The Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame will honor its 2023 class of inductees with the “Lei of Stars 2023” event at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Read more

