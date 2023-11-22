Blaisdell Arena reopens after $9 million renovation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena reopened Tuesday morning with a blessing ceremony after a $9 million renovation that began in May. The renovation included new energy-efficient lighting, new restroom facilities and safety improvements.

“We all have wonderful memories at the Blaisdell Center Arena and, thanks to these renovations, we will be making memories for years to come,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release.

New features of the venue include refurbished loge seats, renovated dressing rooms, replaced perimeter doors and new telecommunications infrastructure, in addition to the new lighting and restroom facilities.

The renovation of the nearly 60-year-old venue is part of a $43.6 million project for renovations to the entire Blaisdell Center campus, and was overseen by the Department of Design and Construction and the Department of Enterprise Services. The Blaisdell Center, originally called the Hawaii International Center, was built in 1964.

The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall and administrative building, including the Galleria and box office, were renovated in 1992, but original equipment from the center’s construction is still being used throughout many areas of the complex.

The upcoming planned construction projects will not require any full complex closures, as construction work was sequenced to allow at least one facility at Blaisdell to remain open throughout the renovation period. According to the Blaisdell Center’s website, the Exhibition Hall will be closed in June and the Concert Hall will remain closed until February 2025 for construction. The Hawaii Suites reopened after renovations in October.