Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo guard Carlos Ramsey Jr. was named PacWest Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and Hawaii Pacific center Matthew Van Komen was voted Defender of the Week on Tuesday. Read more

Hawaii Hilo guard Carlos Ramsey Jr. was named PacWest Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and Hawaii Pacific center Matthew Van Komen was voted Defender of the Week on Tuesday.

Ramsey Jr., a 6-foot-5 junior from Milwaukee, scored a career-high 31 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists in a 90-86 overtime win over Chaminade on Thursday. He scored nine of the Vulcans’ 11 points in OT.

Ramsey Jr., the PacWest Newcomer of the Year and second-team selection a year ago, is averaging 22.6 points and shooting .563 from the field this season.

Van Komen, a 7-4 senior from Lehi, Utah, had a combined 12 rebounds and three blocks, and altered many shot attempts in road victories over Western Washington on Nov. 14 and Simon Fraser on Wednesday.

Van Komen, a Saint Mary’s transfer, is averaging 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds this season.

Hawaii Pacific women top Stanislaus State

Erika Glenn and Kalina Obrey each scored 14 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Stanislaus State 66-61 on Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Haley Masaki finished with 11 points, and Megan Jones added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Sharks (1-2).

Joia Armstrong had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Warriors (2-3).