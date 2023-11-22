Hawaii defensive tackle ‘Grandpa’ Tuitupou thankful for added season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Tuitupou is “Uncle” or “Grandpa” to his Hawaii football teammates, “Dad” to his three children, a loving partner to Malialani Manuel, and a hanai son to Auntie Rachel. Read more

John Tuitupou is “Uncle” or “Grandpa” to his Hawaii football teammates, “Dad” to his three children, a loving partner to Malialani Manuel, and a hanai son to Auntie Rachel.

And every day, Tuitupou said, “I’m blessed.”

There are days when school is challenging, when he absorbs double blocks from offensive linemen, when he pushes a weighted sled for inspiration. But each day, for the past 89, he was grateful for a second football life.

“I make every day count,” Tuitupou said. “I’m blessed I got an extra year to play football.”

A year ago, Tuitupou was preparing for the rest of his life. He was certain — absolutely, positively — that the 2022 regular-season finale would be the expiration date of his college-football career. He was among the players honored in the “senior night” ceremony. And then …

“I was like, ‘This isn’t fair,’” Tuitupou recalled. “I’ve seen other players apply for waivers, and they actually got another year.”

Tuitupou petitioned the NCAA for an exemption to play this season based on a family situation. Tuitupou, a 2016 graduate of Kalaheo High, attended but did not play at Garden City College (Kan.) that fall. He then played one season for East Los Angeles College. He did not play the next two years before joining the Warriors in 2020.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he successfully appealed that his family situation “froze” his eligibility clock when he did not play in 2018 and 2019. The same argument was applied when he sought an exemption for the 2023 season. (Because of the pandemic, each NCAA Division I player received a COVID-19 season that did not count against the eligibility clock allowing five years to play four seasons.)

Tuitupou participated in this year’s spring training and summer camp while awaiting a ruling. The NCAA initially tabled ruling on his request because he did not provide enough supporting material. With assistance from legal counsel, Tuitupou refiled.

“I was getting nervous,” he recalled. “Every day, my teammates would ask me: ‘JT, did you get the year back?’ I was like, ‘No.’ They were like, ‘Pray on it. Have faith.’”

Tuitupou’s situation was not resolved when he was added to the 74-player travel roster for the season opener against Vanderbilt. Two days ahead of kickoff, while in Nashville, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena told Tuitupou the waiver for an extra season was granted.

“I went to Coach (Timmy) Chang and thanked him for helping me,” Tuitupou said. “I thanked all the coaches who helped me.”

This season, Tuitupou has been forceful as the 3-tech tackle who plays across an opposing offense’s guard and tackle. He has started all 12 games, logging 368 snaps, despite dealing with aches and a shoulder ailment.

Tuitupou is bracing for another senior night when the Warriors play host to Colorado State this Saturday at the Ching Complex. He said he hopes his children will be allowed to join him in the pregame run onto the field. He said Rachel Lavulo will be among family and friends attending the game.

“She’s one of the reasons I’m here today,” Tuitupou said of Auntie Rachel.

During his two-year football hiatus, Tuitupou said, “Auntie Rachel took care of me and my family” at her home in Kailua. Tuitupou worked the overnight shift loading and unloading trucks for Target. Auntie Rachel and Manuel encouraged Tuitupou to continue his football career at UH.

Last year, Tuitupou became the first member of his family to earn a bachelor’s degree. He said he aspires a career in law enforcement, maybe on Lanai, where Manuel was reared.

At 25, Tuitupou is the oldest Warrior. “They call me ‘JT,’ ‘Grandpa’ or ‘Uncle,’” he said of his teammates. “I just love ’em. I’m happy I got to play one more season with them. They’re my brothers for life.”