Hawaii’s Amber Igiede is 4-time All-Big West first team

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> After a tough three-hour practice in a gym next to Walter Pyramid, Amber Igiede took one last moment to reflect.

The senior middle blocker was named to the All-Big West Conference first team for the fourth consecutive season Tuesday, adding yet another accomplishment to a resume chock-full of them.

Three days after celebrating her career on senior night and two days after the season-ending UH volleyball banquet where she earned three awards, Igiede thought back to her first season wearing a UH uniform and how far she has come.

“My first year I was crazy when I played volleyball. I approached with two left feet basically, I was screaming on the court, I was having a great time,” Igiede said. “I’m still having a great time but, yeah, four years in a row is honestly something I’m really grateful for.”

Igiede was the lone UH player to make the first team as Hawaii was left out of all five major awards announced on Tuesday.

UC Santa Barbara’s Michelle Ohwobete was named the Big West Player of the Year, while the Gauchos’ Matt Jones was selected Coach of the Year.

UCSB’s Macall Peed was named Libero of the Year as UCSB scored three of the five major awards after finishing 17-1 in conference play and 27-3 overall.

Long Beach State’s Zayna Meyer was named the conference’s Setter of the Year and UC Irvine’s Nicole Feliciano was named the Freshman of the Year.

Hawaii setter Kate Lang, who earned eight Big West weekly setter awards and led the conference in assists per set (10.48) and total assists (10.90), was one of two Rainbow Wahine to make the second team.

Senior middle blocker Kennedi Evans, who played just 10 sets as a junior, also made the second team after starting every match for UH this season.

Evans was fourth on the team with 173 kills and hit .300 and improved her play in conference games, averaging 1.95 kills per set and a .346 hitting percentage with 81 total blocks.

“I think it’s fun definitely overcoming a lot of adversity in my career,” said Evans, who suffered a torn ACL two years ago. “It definitely feels good to feel like I accomplished something individually in my last year, and it makes me excited for what we can accomplish as a team the rest of the season.”

Igiede and Evans have served as twin towers in the middle for Hawaii in a 21-8 season that includes a 14-4 mark in conference play and the No. 2 seed heading into the Big West Tournament that begins today.

UH doesn’t play until Friday against today’s UC Davis/Cal Poly winner.

Igiede, who led the league with a .396 hitting percentage, 3.74 kills per set, 480.5 points and 4.62 points per set, has turned the page from senior night to focus on adding a fourth Big West conference championship to her four individual awards.

She did flash a giant smile when asked about her fellow middle Evans earning recognition from the conference.

“She’s so amazing. She makes me work so hard in practice,” Igiede said. “She pushes me for sure. She blocks me all the time in practice and I don’t like it. She’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and she deserves even more than she got.”

Junior Paula Guersching and sophomore Caylen Alexander earned honorable mention honors.

Outside hitter Tali Hakas was one of seven players named to the All-Freshman team.

Hakas, who had double figures in kills in three of her final four matches, started 13 matches this season and averaged 1.80 kills per set.

“I was happy to see it,” Hakas said. “Since I’ve been playing as an outside hitter and as a right side, it has opened my game in such ways with defense on both sides, blocking-wise, knowing both is going to make me a better player. It doesn’t matter where.”