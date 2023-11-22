Hawaii’s Amber Igiede is 4-time All-Big West first team
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH middle blocker Amber Igiede, right, hugged Kennedi Evans after the Rainbow Wahine defeated Long Beach State on senior night on Saturday. Both Igiede and Evans earned All-Big West honors.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede waves at the senior night celebration on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree