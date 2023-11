Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Jayden de Laura (Saint Louis), Arizona: Completed both of his pass attempts in a 42-18 win over Utah, but not without a little controversy. De Laura’s 51-yard touchdown to Waimanalo’s Tetairoa McMillan came with 41 seconds left with the Wildcats up 17 points.

“I wanted Jayden to go out with a touchdown pass this season,” Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. “I think that he deserves that. And I thought it was awesome that on what could be a senior day for him — doesn’t have to be, but could be a senior day. As a senior and as a captain, I thought it was pretty awesome that he could go out there and throw a touchdown.”

De Laura started the season as QB1 before getting injured after a month and losing his job to freshman Noah Fifita. If it was de Laura’s last play with Arizona, he finishes with 35 touchdown passes in 19 games with the Wildcats. He is No. 24 all-time in Pac-12 history with a 145.1 passing efficiency rating.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of a 31-24 win over Brigham Young. The Heisman Trophy candidate was knocked out of the game on a tackle on the final drive of the first half and his status for Friday’s contest vs. TCU is in doubt. Gabriel is No. 5 in NCAA history with 148 touchdowns responsible for, needing two to tie Dan Lefevour of Central Michigan for the fourth spot and five to match Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman for No. 2 all time. Houston’s Case Keenum holds the record with 178.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), UNLV: Threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Air Force, adding 36 yards rushing. The win allowed the Rebels to claim sole possession of first place in the Mountain West. Maiava leads the conference in passing yards per attempt with 9.2.

>> Jonah Savai’inaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Started on the offensive line in a 42-18 win over Utah, helping the offense roll up 443 total yards, 325 of them in the air, while allowing only one sack.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Caught one pass for 23 yards before being injured in a 31-24 win over Maryland. Wilson was blasted by Terrapins defensive back Dante Trader and drew a targeting call that was waved off. He visited the medical tent and the locker room and watched the second half from the sidelines in street clothes. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore said that trainers ruled Wilson out.

“Which is the responsible thing for us to do as a medical staff,” he added. “They’re always on top of that stuff — especially when it has anything to do with the head.”

>> Junior Wily (Saint Louis), Wagner: Had six tackles, five of them solo, in a 48-21 win over Post. Wily has made 122 tackles over his 21-game career and his 45 solo stops this year are nearly 20 more than the next most on the team.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), Cal Poly: Came up with a career-high 27 digs in a five-set win over UC Davis and pitched in eight assists. She had 15 digs in a win over UC Riverside on ‘Jolei Akima Night’ the night before and has had double-digit digs in five straight matches. The lone senior on the team has 511 digs this season, which is eighth in a single season in program history, after just 179 last year.

>> Reece Diersbock (Le Jardin), UC Davis: Had 15 kills in a loss to Cal Poly before getting 11 in a loss to Santa Barbara a night earlier. It was the first time she had consecutive double-digit kill matches since September.

>> Tara DeSa (Kamehameha), California: Had a double-double with 12 assists and 16 digs in a win over UCLA to close the season. She finished third in the Pac-12 with 448 digs and fourth in the conference with 4.00 digs per set.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Dished out 37 assists and had nine digs in a win over Cal State Fullerton a day before putting up 16 and nine in a loss to UC Irvine. She finishes her freshman season with 751 assists and 228 digs.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had 22 digs in a win over UCLA and then 21 in a win over Southern California to help the Cardinal repeat as Pac-12 champions. Oglivie has had 20 or more digs in six matches this year, and four of her past five.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Went off for 22 kills and 10 digs in a win over Gonzaga, her second double-double in a row to finish the season. Her sister, Kili Robins (Kamehameha), had a season-high 20 digs in the victory.

>> Nikki Shimao (‘Iolani), Temple: Got some run in the last match of the season, digging up 15 shots and dishing out three assists. The senior had not had more than six digs in any match this season before senior night.

>> Heipua Tautua’a (Waianae), San Diego State: Had her second double-double of the season with 10 kills and 10 digs in a loss at San Jose State and then had 10 more kills to close her season in a loss to UNLV. Fellow senior Bailey Darnell (Radford) had 10 digs in the San Jose State loss.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Dished out a career-high 58 assists with 16 digs and five aces in a loss to San Francisco. She became the seventh player in school history to notch 3,000 career assists with her 11th double-double of the season. She had her only single-digit assist day of the season two nights later with nine in a loss to Loyola Marymount and the junior finished the season with 3,065.

>> Kalena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Had 38 assists and 13 digs in a loss to St. Thomas (Minn.) and then put up 22 assists and 13 digs in a loss to Denver. It was her ninth double-double of the season and 19th of her career. She ended her senior season with 726 assists, and compiled 1,337 of them in her two years as a Golden Eagle.

SOCCER

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Started and played 81 minutes in the NCAA Tournament, but the Anteaters gave up four goals in a 5-2 loss to Nebraska. Ellie Gusman (Punahou) played 22 minutes and Alohi Ramos (Kamehameha) got eight minutes.

>> Aislynn Crowder (Mililani), UC Irvine: Assisted on a goal by Alyssa Moore in the 87th minute for an upset over UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. She played 26 minutes in the next round, but UC Irvine fell to Nebraska 4-0.