Scoreboard – Nov. 22, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Allstate Maui Invitational. Third place, Tennessee vs. Kansas, 9:30 a.m. Final, Purdue vs. Marquette, noon. Seventh place, Syracuse vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. Fifth place, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Boys JV I

Monday

‘Iolani 50, Mid-Pacific 41

HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Monday

Boys Varsity

Maryknoll 70, Aiea 27

Boys JV

Maryknoll 39, Aiea 10

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Glenn Sakuda, Honolulu Nov. 1 Coral Creek Golf Course 6 115 9-iron

Bob Crowley, Kailua Nov. 16 Mid-Pacific Country Club 4 143 8-iron

John Muraoka, Pearl City Nov. 19 Ewa Beach Country Club 8 81 PW

Sifusi Moana, Honolulu Nov. 21 Walter Nagorski GC 5 132 PW

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.