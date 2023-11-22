Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 22, 2023 Today Updated 10:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Allstate Maui Invitational. Third place, Tennessee vs. Kansas, 9:30 a.m. Final, Purdue vs. Marquette, noon. Seventh place, Syracuse vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. Fifth place, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled. BASKETBALL ILH Boys JV I Monday ‘Iolani 50, Mid-Pacific 41 HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON Monday Boys Varsity Maryknoll 70, Aiea 27 Boys JV Maryknoll 39, Aiea 10 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Glenn Sakuda, Honolulu Nov. 1 Coral Creek Golf Course 6 115 9-iron Bob Crowley, Kailua Nov. 16 Mid-Pacific Country Club 4 143 8-iron John Muraoka, Pearl City Nov. 19 Ewa Beach Country Club 8 81 PW Sifusi Moana, Honolulu Nov. 21 Walter Nagorski GC 5 132 PW Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. Previous Story Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel questionable for Friday’s game Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 22, 2023