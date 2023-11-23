Letter: Blessed to live where fullest potential possible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This Thanksgiving I am grateful that I do not live in a place that is roiled by war and hobbled by hunger and starvation. I am blessed to live in a nation that, even in the midst of all our cultural differences, yet stands for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” as its most powerful and unifying theme.

While there are many for whom this gift appears to be withheld or unrealized, I am fortunate in being able to pursue happiness by way of creativity and citizenship. I hope for everyone to consider what happiness means to them, and the opportunity to realize their own fullest potential.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi Valley

