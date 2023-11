Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I asked my wife Sandy what her favorite holiday was, she replied quickly, “Thanksgiving.”

“Why?,” I ask.

“Because I am thankful for America!”

“Right on!” sayeth I.

The question came about after visiting stores in Hawaii Kai with an overabundance of goods for sale for Christmas.

Christmas is about Christ, not the other C-letter word (cash).

Let’s all remember to celebrate Thanksgiving and our life in Hawaii before moving on to Christmas.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

