Letter: Covering local arts can benefit community

I am the daughter of a lifelong newspaperman and editor. We are thankful that you are finding ways to continue to publish the news, keeping the public informed despite the demise of so many newspapers across the country.

As a professional fine artist oil painter, I know there is a vibrant local arts community. The arts needs a voice to reach and inform a wider audience. A weekly or bi-weekly column on the local arts scene would benefit both the paper and the community at large. I hope you can find a way.

Susie Y. Anderson

Wilhelmina Rise

