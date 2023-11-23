Letter: Electric vehicles are future of transportation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Electric vehicles are the future of motor vehicles in the U.S. They are great for helping to ease climate change, which may threaten our atmosphere and way of life as glaciers melt, increasing sea levels several feet by year 2150 and beyond. This will threaten low-level nations such as those in the South Pacific, and any cities along coastlines around the world, including Honolulu.

More electric vehicles will help electric companies increase revenues, but decrease the amount of money derived from gasoline taxes nationwide.

Good, bad or indifferent? How will Hawaii secure funds lost from reduced gasoline sales until gas stations no longer exist? People my age, our children, and their children may be long departed when the above occurs.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

