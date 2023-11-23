Letter: State must improve climate protection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Climate change report highlights health impacts, Hawaii’s wildfire risks” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15) provoked me to think about how climate change affects the health of our citizens and how little our state is doing to protect us.

Other than establishing a greenhouse-gas program in 2019, the government in Hawaii has done practically nothing to intervene in the problem. Over the last century the temperature has risen, with increasing ocean acidity levels that harm coral reefs, and causing destructive weather that has led to catastrophic events like the fires on Maui.

Furthermore, one study found that climate change is responsible for 82% of heat-related deaths in Honolulu. The weather caused by climate change also is shown to be a threat to people with heart problems or diabetes.

As a young person who has lived here her whole life, I want to know that I can trust the government to ensure that Hawaii will no longer be such a threatening place because of global warming.

Emilia Kane

Palolo

