Letter: Thankful for parents who took care of family

I often recall hearing stories from my parents about the need to be thankful and appreciate whatever it is that we had. As kids, we heard, but did not fully comprehend.

At Dad’s insistence, Mom was the housewife while he worked.

Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, we owned no car and cooking was on a kerosene stove. Still, we had a house with a mortgage, a private-school education, and we had pretty decent meals.

Lest I forget, Dad also sent money to the Philippines to care for my aged grandparents. My Chinese-Hawaiian mother agreed with this arrangement, too. Wow! How did they do it?

I believe that they believed so deeply and appreciated anything and that everything happened to them was for a reason.

Now it’s my turn. Got some big shoes to fill.

Happy Thanksgiving, Hawaii nei! God bless us all!

Devera Rita Chun

Waialae-Kahala

