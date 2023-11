Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, some people dismissed the new respiratory virus as “like the flu.” It isn’t, of course; but for the purposes of vaccination, it would be nice if people acted that way.

About 51% of Hawaii’s population got the flu vaccine during the 2022-23 season, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. As of last week, only about 7.6% have received the updated COVID vaccine, the one that targets the latest omicron variant, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

DOH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the COVID shot for anyone 6 months or older, unless health conditions prevent it. Good idea, with the holidays now upon us.