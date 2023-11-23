comscore No homes for the holidays for Maui fire survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No homes for the holidays for Maui fire survivors

  By Allison Schaefers
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Displaced by the Lahaina wildfire, Moana Yoneyama, left, Victoria Rillang, Jordan Cockett, Caleb Rillang and Lydia Rillang had difficulties finding housing before relocating to Oahu.

    Displaced by the Lahaina wildfire, Moana Yoneyama, left, Victoria Rillang, Jordan Cockett, Caleb Rillang and Lydia Rillang had difficulties finding housing before relocating to Oahu.

This week, many in West Maui hotel shelters were reeling after learning that as of Nov. 30 some hotels were ending Red Cross contracts or reducing rooms in the program. Read more

