No homes for the holidays for Maui fire survivors
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Displaced by the Lahaina wildfire, Moana Yoneyama, left, Victoria Rillang, Jordan Cockett, Caleb Rillang and Lydia Rillang had difficulties finding housing before relocating to Oahu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree